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Nowata County News
Posted: May 11, 2026 8:22 PMUpdated: May 11, 2026 8:23 PM
Nowata School Board Hears Bond Construction Update
Brian McSweeney
Jon Humphrey from Stout Construction gave an update to the Nowata Board of Education Monday evening.
The monthly updates involve the latest construction progress on projects that were passed by recent school bonds.
The two propositions passed by voters last year is worth approximately $16.7 million. The propositions include improvements to the elementary, middle school and high school, including expansion for the agriculture and athletic programs and student transportation.
Board of Education Clerk Tamara Maddux and Superintendent Dr. Mindy Englett discussed seeing visuals of the progress made.
Nowata Public Schools held groundbreaking ceremonies in January 2026 for the new agriculture building and athletic upgrades.
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