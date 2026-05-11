Posted: May 11, 2026 8:22 PMUpdated: May 11, 2026 8:23 PM

Brian McSweeney

Jon Humphrey from Stout Construction gave an update to the Nowata Board of Education Monday evening.

The monthly updates involve the latest construction progress on projects that were passed by recent school bonds.

The two propositions passed by voters last year is worth approximately $16.7 million. The propositions include improvements to the elementary, middle school and high school, including expansion for the agriculture and athletic programs and student transportation.