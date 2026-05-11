Posted: May 11, 2026 3:44 PMUpdated: May 11, 2026 3:44 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a car battery.

48-year-old Jordon Roach III was charged on Monday with third-degree burglary. Roach III also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Roach III allegedly assaulted a victim by grabbing their arms and pinning them down. Authorities allegedly located bruising on the victim's arms in the shape of handprints. Roach III allegedly stole the victim's car battery out of their car.