Posted: May 11, 2026 3:02 PMUpdated: May 11, 2026 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners had a standard meeting on Monday morning at the fairgrounds.

At that meeting, the Board approved all low bids for the Osage Hills Fire Department so that they can get pipes, hydrants, lights, a 1,000 gallon tank, a hose and nozzle. Those items will be paid for through INCOG Reap grant funds.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt talked about an invoice to Lee's Plumbing for $48,500.

Sheriff Bart Perrier did say they still have a few things to fix before getting things back to how they had been.

Interlocal agreements were signed with the town of Barnsdall, Wynona, Hominy, Burbank, Avant, Shidler and Pawhuska. This is done so each entity can help each other when called upon. There were no utility permits signed during Monday's meeting.