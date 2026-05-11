Posted: May 11, 2026 11:04 AMUpdated: May 11, 2026 11:04 AM

Chase Almy

The people behind Rocklahoma and Born & Raised Music Festival have announced a new partnership with StubHub that will launch an official verified ticket resale marketplace for the 2026 festival season. The setup is designed to give fans a secure place to buy or sell passes when life inevitably gets in the way of four straight days of camping, guitars, and questionable hydration decisions. Festival organizers say the resale option will be integrated directly into both festival websites, allowing fans to access verified tickets without wandering into the digital back alleys of social media ticket scams.

Dave Giencke of Pryor Creek Music Festivals said the partnership is aimed at giving fans more flexibility as the events continue to grow, while StubHub officials say the deal will help fans buy and sell passes with more confidence. StubHub Vice President Shaun Stewart called Pryor Creek home to “two of the most passionate festival communities in the country,” which is corporate-speak for “people here will absolutely drive eight hours and sleep in a lawn chair for live music.” Passes for both festivals are on sale now, with resale inventory expected to become available as tickets fluctuate throughout the year.