Posted: May 11, 2026 10:23 AMUpdated: May 11, 2026 10:23 AM

Chase Almy

The Washington County Commissioners held another smooth meeting Monday, with all agenda items passing without opposition. There were no lengthy debates or dramatic moments, just a fairly straightforward session where county business moved along at a steady pace. For local government, that usually counts as a productive day and probably a shorter one, too.

Commissioners reports focused mostly on routine county work, including mowing operations and patching roads across Washington County. Crews continue working to improve some of the county’s rougher stretches of roadway, doing their best to stay ahead of potholes that seem to reproduce overnight. Outside of regular maintenance updates, there wasn’t much major news from the meeting, which in county government terms is often exactly how officials like it.