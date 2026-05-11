Posted: May 11, 2026 3:11 AMUpdated: May 11, 2026 3:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville firefighters contained an early Sunday house fire on Circle Drive after flames spread through the attic and roof, according to the Bartlesville Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions in the attic with flames extending through the roof area. Firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack while conducting a primary search to confirm all residents had evacuated safely.

Crews also cut multiple ventilation holes in the damaged roof to reach smoldering insulation and rafters and to reduce smoke and heat damage inside the home.

The residents were inside the home when the fire began but were alerted by neighbors who noticed the blaze, the department said. No injuries were reported among residents or firefighters.

Four fire crews remained on scene for about three hours to bring the fire under control, complete overhaul operations and extinguish hidden hot spots.

The department credited firefighters’ quick response with preventing major fire, smoke and water damage to at least half of the residence. Officials also praised neighbors for alerting the family and helping ensure everyone escaped safely.

Photo courtesy Bartlesville Fire Department