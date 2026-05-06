Posted: May 06, 2026 1:55 PMUpdated: May 06, 2026 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

It has been two years since a powerful EF-4 tornado ripped through Barnsdall, killing two and injuring 33 more. It has been a slow process, but homes are being rebuilt and the phrase "Barnsdall Strong" has never seemed more fitting.

When interviewing Dan Ravelette a year ago, whose family lost everything in the storm, he said Barnsdall became stronger as a community.

Ravelette never had intentions of leaving Barnsdall, as he had a four bedroom modular home put up just over a year ago. Throughout that entire struggle, Ravelette says he continued to stay positive.