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Posted: May 06, 2026 5:43 AMUpdated: May 06, 2026 5:43 AM
Mom Moments Sweepstakes: Wednesday's Daily Winner
Tom Davis
This Mother’s Day, we’re celebrating the women who shaped us… one story at a time. We want to hear your fondest memory of your Mom—the moment that still makes you smile, laugh, or maybe even tear up a little.
Mickey Easley is today's lucky entrant in our Mom's Moment Sweepstakes. Mickey wins 2 tickets to a Skyline show of their choice at the Osage Casino Tulsa! (Weekdays only).
Mickey's Mom Moment reads,"My Mom/Aunt has been there when no one has...through the good and thebad and I'm so thankful for that."
The GRAND Prize will be awarded on air after the 8am news on Friday, May 8, including $50 gift card from Truity Credit Union, Dinner for mom at Sabores Mexican Cuisine, $50 Gift Certificate from Lavers Center of Aesthetics, Gift from McCoy Jewelers, a gift bag from Moxie on 2nd, a Bible for mom from Glorious Connections, two tickets to the concert of choice at the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa. 1 Night Hotel Stay, & $50 in Food at Osage Casino Hotel.
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