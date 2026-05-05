Posted: May 05, 2026 9:57 AMUpdated: May 05, 2026 9:57 AM

Nathan Thompson

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center has a new robotic surgery unit, and is inviting the public to learn about the state-of-the-art technology.

The Da Vinci 5 surgical robot was installed earlier this year and performed its first Bartlesville surgery in February.

On Thursday, Jane Phillips will host an event in the Community Room at The Center in downtown Bartlesville from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to learn about the robot and its capabilities. The presentation will include a live robotic demonstration with physicians on hand to answer any questions. Refreshments will be provided.