Posted: May 04, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 2:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into multiple cars.

42-year-old John Wright was charged on Monday with three counts of third-degree burglary.

According to the Washington County District Attorney's Office, Wright allegedly broke into a 2006 Saturn Vue, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2007 Honda Accord on May 1. Property was allegedly stolen from each vehicle.