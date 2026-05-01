Posted: May 01, 2026 3:09 PMUpdated: May 01, 2026 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Wesleyan University held its graduation ceremony on Friday afternoon. Dr. Jim Dunn gave remarks and the keynote speaker was Dr. Mark Weeter, who is retiring from OKWU after teaching for more than 40 years at the school. Weeter gave this advice to students.

Shawna Sanches went on to give a student testimonial about how Oklahoma Wesleyan University has influenced her life,

Ellie Haskins was the recipent of the 2026 Eagle Scholar Award.