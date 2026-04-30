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Posted: Apr 30, 2026 2:36 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 2:36 PM
OKWU Commencement Ceremony Rebroadcast Set for Saturday
Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma Wesleyan University will be holding its commencement ceremony Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.
The ticketed event will be inside the Chapel Fine Arts Center. Those without tickets will be seated in the overflow section in the Lyon Hall auditorium.
KWON AM 1400/93.3 FM/95.1 FM will replay the ceremony Saturday after the noon news. The broadcast is brought to you by Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP and Timmons Sheet Metal.
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