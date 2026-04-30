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Posted: Apr 30, 2026 12:32 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 12:32 PM
Author to Speak on Her Book at Library on Saturday
Ty Loftis
Lindsay Cormack, an Associate Professor of Politics at the Stevens Institute of Technology has authored a book and she is coming to discuss it here in Bartlesville.
Titled, "How to Raise a Citizen (and Why It's Up to You to Do it)," Cormack will be at the Bartlesville Public Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Cormack will be going over her book, which provides a guide for parents to teach their children about the U.S. government and politics.
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