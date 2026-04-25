Posted: Apr 25, 2026 8:29 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2026 8:32 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville residents will have more time to utilize the city’s recycling center following an announcement that operations have been extended through the end of next month.

Replenysh, the California-based company managing the city-owned facility since 2021, has agreed to delay its departure until May 30. The company was originally scheduled to terminate its contract at the end of April.

"This delay will give us more time to identify potential alternatives with no disruption in service for our residents," said Public Works Director Keith Henry.

City staff are currently in discussions with regional service providers to find a permanent replacement for the program. Henry noted that once potential services are vetted, an action plan for the center's future will be presented.