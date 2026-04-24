Posted: Apr 24, 2026 3:16 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday after allegedly getting in an argument with a male victim. When officers arrived on scene, it is alleged the victim had blood on his face because Caleb Peaster was hitting him. Peaster was still yelling at the victim. For safety concerns, Peaster was placed in handcuffs and put in a patrol vehicle.

The victim told officers that they were arguing because Peaster wanted his gaming console back. An affidavit states during the argument the victim told Peaster he needed to move out.

Peaster said he got hit four times, so he hit the victcim four times. Peaster said he was defending himself. Officers didn't notice any markings on Peaster's face or hands, but after going to the hospital, it was discovered Peaster suffered a broken finger.