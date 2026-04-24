Posted: Apr 24, 2026 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 10:26 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be discussion to approve using the old JC Penney lot in downtown Pawhuska for the first Saturday in Pawhuska event. The board will also consider signing a distaster emergency proclomation for the storms that came through Osage County earlier this month.

There will also be consideration to appoint Betsy McElfesh from District Two to the free fair board.