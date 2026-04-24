Posted: Apr 24, 2026 10:24 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 10:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

Some residents in Bartlesville may hear brief activations of tornado sirens Friday, but Washington County Emergency Management Deputy Director Melissa Mayes says there isn't anything to worry about

"The city of Bartlesville is conducting some emergency repairs on four outdoor warning sirens today, and the locations are Nebraska and Chalwell, the siren at Doenges Stadium, Bison and Quail Ridge and the one at Adams and Highway 75," Mayes said.