Posted: Apr 24, 2026 9:39 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 11:15 AM

Tom Davis

The Arvest Bank Million Meals campaign is in its 16th year. Millon Meals is dedicated to raising awareness and essential funds for local food banks and pantries such as Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville and Loaves and Fishes in Nowata.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Whitney Doolin with Arvest Bank and Misty Wishall with Mary Martha Outreach talked about Million Meals which started in early April and will wrap up at the end of May.

Whitney said that along with donations, smaller fundraiding efforts are underway to aid the cause. Arvest Bank had bake sales this last week which raised just shy of $2,000. She reminded everyone that on May 1st, Arvest is having a hot dog hamburger grilling event over at their east side location on Adams Road. It's $5 for a hot dog and $6 for a hamburger. So there's always good food items during our One Million Meals campaign. It's a good lunch with all proceeds going to Million Meals

We have some very alarming regional statistics, which is why the Million Meals campaign exists. Oklahoma ranks sixth in the nation in food insecurity. Whitney said, "In our best four-state footprint, those numbers even go higher in other states like Arkansas. And so this is why this event and this is really a mission for us to be able to raise these funds to support our local communities."

Misty Wishall with Mary Martha Outreach said, "One in five children go hungry, which is just not okay. No, it's not okay on anybody's chart." She added, "And that's why we're teaming up here to make sure that fewer and fewer people fall through the cracks. So many people are on a fixed income. They were once able to make those ends meet until prices rose and their fixed incomes did not. It's really hard for them to meet their needs just by putting food on the table."

Whitney Doolin with Arvest said, "In the last 16 years, we've raised over $5 million in local communities and last year, this campaign raised over 3 million meals. It was our most successful campaign so far." She added, "We want to continue to grow and do more each and every year. And we couldn't do that without the generosity of the people in this community, our customers and our employees.