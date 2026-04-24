Posted: Apr 24, 2026 9:38 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 9:38 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a fairly short agenda of items.

The commissioners are expected to discuss a contract for upgraded taser technology between Axon Enterprises and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The commissioners are also expected to declare a welder unit and a truck as surplus.

A bid opening for janitorial services at the courthouse will start at 10 a.m. The commissioners’ business meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in Bartlesville.