Posted: Apr 24, 2026 6:36 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 6:42 AM

Tom Davis and Chris DeMeo, FOX News

A powerful tornado in Enid ripped roofs off buildings Thursday night and sent emergency crews rushing to nearby Vance Air Force Base. At least 10 people were injured, and several homes and structures were destroyed.

A volunteer at a local shelter tells FOX News, "A lot of people in Graywood Ridge had their homes leveled, so we don't know how many are missing or if anybody's safe or not so everyone needs to come together to pray for those families."

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he's working with local leaders to assess damage and to ensure all personnel are safe and accounted for.