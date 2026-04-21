News
Osage County
Posted: Apr 21, 2026 1:03 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 1:03 PM
500 Mile Yard Sale Coming Up
Ty Loftis
Oklahoma's 500 mile yard sale is taking place the first weekend in May. The Osage County communities of Hominy, Ralston, Wynona, Fairfax and Pawhuska will all be participating.
Businesses can take part in the event for $25 and residents can take part for free. If interested in having your garage sale added to the map, go to ok500mileyardsale.com. You have until this Moday to register.
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