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Nowata County News

Posted: Apr 16, 2026 12:31 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 12:31 PM

Oklahoma Union School Job Openings

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Brian McSweeney
Oklahoma Union School is seeking applicants for a handful of positions.
 
Full-time positions include director of operations and maintenance, grounds maintenance worker, elementary administrative assistant, middle school teacher, family and consumer sciences teacher and a custodian.
 
Other positions available include transportation director, bus drivers and a food service manager.
 
Find job descriptions here.
 
Find a job application here.

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