News
Osage Nation
Posted: Apr 13, 2026 3:34 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 3:34 PM
Osage Nation Holding FAFSA Night on Wednesday
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation Education Department will be holding its spring Oklahoma Promise, FAFSA and Scholarship family night on Wednesday at the Education Department in Hominy. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Students in eighth through 11th grades will have the ability to learn more about Oklahoma Promise. They will also have the ability to apply. Seniors will be able to finish filling out their FASFA application and learn about the Osage Higher Education Scholarship.
Food will be provided and seniors will be entered into a chance to win door prizes as they enter college. For more information, you can call the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.
« Back to News