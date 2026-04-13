Posted: Apr 13, 2026 3:34 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 3:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department will be holding its spring Oklahoma Promise, FAFSA and Scholarship family night on Wednesday at the Education Department in Hominy. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Students in eighth through 11th grades will have the ability to learn more about Oklahoma Promise. They will also have the ability to apply. Seniors will be able to finish filling out their FASFA application and learn about the Osage Higher Education Scholarship.