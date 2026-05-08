Posted: May 08, 2026 9:31 AMUpdated: May 08, 2026 9:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms are possible across the listening area Friday evening and Saturday night.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along and just ahead of an advancing cold front Friday afternoon and into the evening sweeping south and east. The listening area is in a Level 2 of 5 severe weather risk zone, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The most likely time frame for severe storms Friday is between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., but could fire up as early as 3 p.m.

Additional storms are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning as the cold front pushes south. The severe weather threat is primarily south of Interstate 40.