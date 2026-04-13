Posted: Apr 13, 2026 2:41 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 3:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking a sprinkler inside the Washington County Correctional Facility with a spork.

19-year-old Logen Fairchild was charged on Monday with injuring a public building.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Fairchild allegedly broke the sprinkler in his cell on Feb. 6. Camera footage allegedly showed Fairchild walking to the sink, turning it on with something covering the drain, then allegedly stepping on a table with a spork in his hand. Fairchild allegedly jumped down from the table once the sprinkler went off.

Fairchild was charged in January 2026 with five counts of lewd or indecent acts or proposals to a child under 16.