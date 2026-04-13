Posted: Apr 13, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 2:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Boise City man is facing a felony charge in Washington County after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

31-year-old Dakota Sparkman was charged on Monday with aggravated DUI.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Sparkman was allegedly asleep in the driver's seat of the vehicle at approximately 5 a.m. on April 12. The truck was reportedly in a ditch with its reverse lights on. After Sparkman woke up, he allegedly showed multiple indicators that he was under the influence of alcohol. Alcoholic containers were allegedly spotted in the passenger seat.

A breathalyzer allegedly indicated a 0.17 level for Sparkman.