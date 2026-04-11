News
News
Posted: Apr 11, 2026 6:10 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2026 6:13 AM
Young Professionals of Bartlesville Holds Annual Gala
Ty Loftis
Young Professionals of Bartlesville hosted their third annual Emerging Stars under 40 Blue Gala on Friday night at Tri County Tech Event Center. More than 60 people were nominated for this year’s awards, with 10 specifically recognized and awarded a donation to their favorite charity.
Clay and Mitch Tate won the Peoples Choice Award giving Concern their monetary gift from Young Professionals of Bartlesville. Amanda French, President of Young Professionals Bartlesville, handed over the responsibility to Sarah Glenn to be the incoming President. The awards ceremony was emceed by Kyle Travis and Andy Dossett.
« Back to News