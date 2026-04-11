Posted: Apr 11, 2026 6:10 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2026 6:13 AM

Ty Loftis

Young Professionals of Bartlesville hosted their third annual Emerging Stars under 40 Blue Gala on Friday night at Tri County Tech Event Center. More than 60 people were nominated for this year’s awards, with 10 specifically recognized and awarded a donation to their favorite charity.