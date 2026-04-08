Posted: Apr 08, 2026 12:29 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2026 12:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Free Dump Day is taking place on Saturday, April 25. All county-wide shops will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to drop off any items that you no longer need. Shops are located in Skiatook, Barnsdall, Shidler, Pawhuska, Hominy, Foraker, Ponca City, Fairfax, McCord and Avant.