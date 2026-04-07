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Posted: Apr 07, 2026 3:39 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 3:39 PM
City of Bartlesville Communications Survey
Brian McSweeney
The City of Bartlesville has opened a community-wide communications survey.
The survey will gather input from residents regarding how they receive information from the city and how the city can improve its efforts.
Residents are encouraged to share which communication channels they use, rate the city's current communication tools, which sources they turn to the most and what topics they would like to know more about. The survey also asks participants to identify which city leaders or departments they want to hear more from more often and gives residents the opportunity to weigh in on new communication tools.
The survey is available until April 30. Find a link to the survey here.
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