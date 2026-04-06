Posted: Apr 06, 2026 1:42 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members signed a participation agreement for a combined subdivision settlement regarding the opioid manufacturer lawsuit.

There are several of these ongoing and as County Clerk Christina Talburt says, it is still unknown how much money is involved in this particular lawsuit.