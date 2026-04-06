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Osage County
Posted: Apr 06, 2026 1:16 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 1:34 PM
Osage County Taking Advantage of Funds From 2022
Ty Loftis
In 2022, the U.S. Treasury Department launched a fund to help local governments partner with tribes. Counties had to apply for the grant. Some were eligible, others weren't. One such county that was eligible was Osage County and County Clerk Christina Talburt informed the Board of how much grant money remained during Monday's meeting.
The government released those funds in 2022 and 2023.
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