Posted: Apr 04, 2026 6:35 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2026 6:35 AM

Brian McSweeney

Dewey Class Days airs on Real Country, KRIG, 104.9 FM on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Listen to seniors from Dewey High School as they reflect on their time in high school, share memories and share their future plans.