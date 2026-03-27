Posted: Mar 27, 2026 10:25 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 11:18 AM

Chase Almy

In what might generously be described as Congress discovering diplomacy still exists, James Lankford, Ted Budd, and Tim Kaine led a bipartisan push urging Donald Trump to advocate for the release of Chinese pastor Ezra Jin Mingri ahead of his upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping. Lawmakers from both chambers signed onto the letter, asking Trump to bring up Jin’s case during the summit, presumably right after the small talk and before the part where global superpowers politely disagree about everything else.

The letter doesn’t stop at one pastor. It calls attention to what lawmakers describe as China’s ongoing crackdown on religious groups, including Christians, Tibetans, and Uyghurs. According to the group, these “abuses” include arbitrary detentions, long prison sentences, surveillance, and the occasional demolition of churches. The lawmakers are essentially asking Trump to remind China that religious freedom is still a thing, even if Beijing seems to have misplaced the memo.

They’re also nudging the administration to use tools under the International Religious Freedom Act, including sanctions and visa restrictions, to hold China accountable. It’s the kind of strongly worded suggestion that sounds great on paper and slightly less effective when aimed at the world’s second-largest economy. Still, the bipartisan nature of the letter suggests at least one rare moment of unity in Washington. Proof that, occasionally, both parties can agree on sending a letter and hoping for the best.