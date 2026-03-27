Posted: Mar 27, 2026 9:58 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm stopped just short of revealing the linep for the 42nd Annual Festival.

Mary Lynn said, "The full lineup won’t be officially unveiled until just after Easter." She added, "The Main Festival runs June 5 – June 7 with Especially for Kids running May 29 – June 4."

Mary Lynn said this year’s theme is "The Evolution of American Sound" inspired by the celebration of America’s upcoming 250th birthday. She invites everyone to enjoy a diverse journey through 250 years of music, from classical roots to modern icons.

This year's OKM Festival will feature everything from Gershwin and Copland to Billy Joel and "boot-stomping" country/soul.

Although the act has not yet been reveales, Mary Lynn said, "Friday, June 5th with be Opening Night at Woolaroc under the stars with food trucks and fireworks. Wear your cowboy boots and dancing shoes for a high-energy, soulful performance."

Night two will be at the Post Oak Lodge set in the rolling hills and greenery of Tulsa. Mary Lyn referred to vibe as "Take Me Away." She said, "There will be singing, sipping wine and cocktails at sunset with 37 musicians on stage with a Bonus: Potential hot air balloon rides and high-end VIP packages."

The Grand Finale Returns to Bartlesville with a Mystery Guest: A "beloved male artist" and fan-favorite crooner returning to the OKM stage after a long absence.

Special Showcases & Unique Performances:

Back to First Baptist Church: Returning to a fan-favorite venue featuring a performance by a local "Bartlesville" talent.

Shakespeare in America: A unique concert at Willow Rock exploring the Bard's influence on early American culture.

Cinema & Strings: A dedicated program celebrating the history of American film music.

250 Years of Spirit: A classical deep dive into composers like Copland, Barber, Price, and Sousa.