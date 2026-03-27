Posted: Mar 27, 2026 9:32 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 9:32 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss and possibly take action on several items, including a discussion of the burn ban enacted on Thursday.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to revisit the burn ban, something that is expected to be discussed every week while the ban is in place. As conditions warrant, the commissioners can either rescind or extend the burn ban.

In other business, the commissioners are expected to receive updated road maps and a county action report from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Additionally, the commissioners are expected to discuss an agreement between Wilson Psychological Services and the Sheriff’s Office.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.