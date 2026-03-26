Posted: Mar 26, 2026 3:03 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 3:03 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Vinita woman has been sentenced in federal court after stealing $700,000 from her employers.

40-year-old Toni Lee Mesh was conivcted to 46 months imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release on charges of bank fraud. Mesh must pay approximately $704,000 in restitution.

According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Mesh was hired as the office manager and accountant for two manufacturing businesses in Pryor in 2023. Mesh handled payroll, was responsible for the business's accounting systems and processed revenues and expenses.

Mesh was fired in June 2024 after admitting to embezzling approximately $580,000. After Mesh was fired, she continued to falsify business checks.

Two months later, Mesh was hired as an office manager by a business in Broken Arrow. Mesh was employed less than 90 days and stole over $100,000 from the business.

The DOJ says Mesh has been previously convicted in state court for embezzlement, unauthorized use of a credit card and uttering a forged instrument.