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Posted: Apr 14, 2026 11:01 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 11:01 PM
Major Fire Contained Outside Blue Whale Materials Facility in Bartlesville
Nathan Thompson
Multiple Bartlesville Fire Department battalions and crews from surrounding fire departments responded to a large fire at the Bartlesville Industrial Park Tuesday night near lithium battery recycler Blue Whale Materials.
Bartlesville Deputy Fire Chief Barry Campbell has the details.
No injuries were reported and the main Blue Whale facility was spared from the blaze. Campbell says the cause of the massive fire is under investigation.
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