News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 26, 2026 2:56 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 2:56 PM
Collision Near Wynona, Individual OK
Ty Loftis
A single vehicle accident occurred in Osage County on Thursday morning, which sent a Wynona woman to the hospital. Tori Ward was driving northbound on State Highway 99 toward Wynona when she drove off the road, overcorrected and rolled one time before hitting a tree.
As the 25-year old was being taken to a Tulsa area hospital, Ward was alert. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.
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