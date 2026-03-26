Posted: Mar 26, 2026 2:56 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

A single vehicle accident occurred in Osage County on Thursday morning, which sent a Wynona woman to the hospital. Tori Ward was driving northbound on State Highway 99 toward Wynona when she drove off the road, overcorrected and rolled one time before hitting a tree.