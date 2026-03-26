Posted: Mar 26, 2026 2:06 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 3:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Commissioners approved an emergency burn ban Thursday, citing a surge in out-of-control fires that have strained local volunteer fire departments and raised public safety concerns.

The ban is effective immediately for up to 14 days. The resolution was requested by the county’s emergency management director and supported by fire chiefs across the county.

Jon Wayne Mosley with Washington County Emergency Management says most recent fire responses have involved controlled burns that escaped containment. Volunteer fire crews, already limited in staffing and resources, have been forced to respond repeatedly across the county.

“Almost all fires in recent weeks have been controlled burns that have gotten out of control,” Mosley said. "We've been running one end of the county to the other going to control burns that people start and they can't control them. It's a strain on volunteer fire resources and in our county."

Mosley also pointed to the risk of property damage. In one recent incident, a controlled burn spread and destroyed eight structures at the Delaware Tribe's powwow site east of Copan.

Commission Chair Mike Dunlap acknowledged concerns about restricting private property use but said public safety must come first.

“We sit here in a rough spot,” Dunlap said. “There’s the business side and the public safety side.”

Dry conditions, high winds — including gusts up to 35 mph — and heavy fuel loads contributed to the decision to call the emergency meeting, which allowed immediate action under state law.

The burn ban includes exemptions for agricultural or prescribed burns if strict safety requirements are met, including advance planning, proper equipment and notification of neighbors and fire departments. District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says he will assist in contacting neighboring property owners for ranchers who need to burn pasture during the burn ban to keep their operations going.

"To any rancher that has a concern about completing the requirements of an agriculture burn, I will be a point of contact for Washington County and I will help them compile information related to the boundaries... and help put these plans together so that we have them in the future."

Antle says his number is published on the county's website and he will take calls from any rancher or property owner and help.

Commissioners say the ban could be lifted sooner if conditions improve. The issue will be reviewed at least weekly, with the next discussion scheduled for Monday.

Those who violate the burn ban may be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $500, or spend one year in the county jail.