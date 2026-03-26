Posted: Mar 26, 2026 9:55 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 9:55 AM

Tom Davis

It is going to be a busy month of April for the Washington County Cherokee Association (WCCA) as they focus on community safety and cultural preservation.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, John Weston, President of the WCCA, defined thier mission, which is operating under the spirit of Gadugi. It means working together and taking care of one another to promote Cherokee language, history, and sovereignty.

John said that April 4th will be a busy day at the WCCA Center at 395400 W 2900 Rd, in Ochelata, beginning with Disaster Preparedness. This Emergency Management Workshop is presented by Brad Wagner and Darryl Gotches.

John said, " With the recent wildfires and tornadoes in Oklahoma, this workshop will highlight the need for family plans with the goal of encouraging a "72-hour plan" (food, clothing, shelter) for all residents, regardless of tribal status." He added, "The WCCA building is being prepared to serve as a temporary disaster shelter and a warming/cooling station for the community."

The Meat Distribution will then take place at 10 at the WCCA. This is for Cherokee elders (62+) not receiving SNAP or other tribal commodities. One requirement is that you must be a WCCA member for 90 days.

Topping off the day on April 4th at the WCCA is the Easter Extravaganza. This is a family event for kids 12 and under from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM featuring an appearance by the Easter Bunny.