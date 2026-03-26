Posted: Mar 26, 2026 7:37 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 7:37 AM

Chase Almy

In a shocking turn of events that definitely didn’t coincide with an election cycle, James Lankford and Bill Cassidy, along with a handful of Republican colleagues, have launched an investigation into abortion drug manufacturers and the online sale of those medications. The group says it wants to ensure compliance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration safeguards and is urging the agency to crack down on what they describe as illegal online distribution of unapproved or misbranded drugs entering the United States.

Lankford didn’t mince words, warning that abortion pills are being sold online “with little oversight,” which he says puts women at risk while ending innocent lives. Cassidy, leaning into both his medical credentials and political lane, accused manufacturers and online sellers of prioritizing profit over safety, arguing that relaxed federal rules have opened the door to abuse, coercion, and health risks. Both senators are now pushing the FDA to enforce existing laws and reinstate stricter requirements, like in-person dispensing. A road trip for prescriptions... groundbreaking.

The investigation also takes aim at manufacturers like Danco Laboratories, GenBioPro, and Evita, questioning how, or if, they ensure compliance with remaining federal safeguards. Lawmakers argue that previous Democratic administrations weakened the Mifepristone Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, removing requirements like in-person visits and certain reporting standards. Meanwhile, they claim a growing number of domestic and international websites are selling these drugs without prescriptions or oversight, leaving consumers to essentially play pharmaceutical roulette. What could possibly go wrong ordering medication off a mystery website?