News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 25, 2026 1:55 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 1:55 PM
Osage Co Annex Building Getting Improved Security
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Osage County Jail Captain Matt Clark spoke on the need to bring more cameras to the annex building. Clark said this is for better security to keep both employees and the public safe. Clark talks about how the new system would work.
The Board approved a contract with Digi Security to install the cameras for just over $16,000.
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