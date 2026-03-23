Posted: Mar 23, 2026 3:41 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 3:41 PM

Brian McSweeney

The candidate filing period in Nowata County will be April 1-3 at the Nowata County Election Board for positions up for election.

Neely says the protest period for positions will be the following Monday and Tuesday, April 6 and 7, until 5 p.m. each day.