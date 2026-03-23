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Nowata County News

Posted: Mar 23, 2026 3:41 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 3:41 PM

Candidate Filing Period Details for Nowata Co.

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Brian McSweeney
The candidate filing period in Nowata County will be April 1-3 at the Nowata County Election Board for positions up for election.
 
Election Board Secretary Dave Neely gives the details.
 
Neely says the protest period for positions will be the following Monday and Tuesday, April 6 and 7, until 5 p.m. each day.
 
The Nowata County Election Board Office is located at 228 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.

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