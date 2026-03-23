Posted: Mar 23, 2026 1:45 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Bart Perrier informed the board of an ongoing water issue they were facing at the jail. Perrier said within the last year, they have lost water at least six times.

The most recent time, Perrier said they were without water for eight hours, causing problems. Perrier said this could lead to larger problems down the line.

In an attempt to find an answer to the problem, Perrier has spoken to JT Darling with INCOG about possibly applying for a grant that would allow for the sheriff's office to get a water tower and generator of its own.

District three commissioner Charlie Cartwright, who used to work at the jail, said this is a problem that has persisted for many years and is something that needs to be fixed.