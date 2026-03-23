Posted: Mar 23, 2026 10:28 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 10:28 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex on Monday morning.

The commissioners discussed improvements to the courthouse and approved an agreement for work on private property.

The board also approved a resolution for a donation and tabled the approval of the drug and alcohol testing policy for county employees.

The commissioners entered executive session to discuss the open positions of treasurer and janitor.