Posted: Mar 23, 2026 9:41 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 9:44 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra (BSO) presents its "Masterpiece" concert. Saturday, March 28th at 7:30 PM at The Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION was Maestro Lauren Green. Green was recently honored with the Governor’s Arts Award for his 49 years of service to the arts.

Green said that part of the evening will feature a Bartlesville High School sophomore and winner of the BSO Young Artist Competition, Nick Du . Du will perform a movement from a Saint-Saëns piano concerto. Green describes Du’s talent as "astounding" and said the piece Du will perfom is a "significant challenge."

Green said the symphony's featured work will be "An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise" by Peter Maxwell Davies. Green said, "The storyline is a humorous depiction of a wedding party that 'disintegrates' into late-night revelry before a glorious finale at sunrise." He added, "There will be a surprise performance featuring a bagpiper from Tulsa."

The program also includes Borodin’s Second Symphony. Make sure to arrive early for the pre-concert talk which is a free lecture by Maestro Green.