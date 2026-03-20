Posted: Mar 20, 2026 9:38 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministiries invites everyone to attend the the 10th Annual March Against Meth on Saturday, March 21, at 411 West 14th Street.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECITON, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble said the March begins at 11am at Get Real Ministries. Rando said, "We will March thru surrounding neighborhoods, carrying crosses , Declaring and proclaiming freedom and victory." He added, "At 12pm, it's testmonies, food, and live worship from The Revelators."

Shiloh said, "This will be combined with our monthly Jesus Burger. We will also have local resources and help for those who are, or have family members struggling in addiction. Also powerful testimonies from those who struggled and have overcome those addictions and from family members who lost their their loved one to those powerful drugs here in Bartlesville! It's time to take back Bartlesville and Stand for those who can't!"