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Crime & Courts
Posted: Mar 19, 2026 2:26 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 2:26 PM
Osage County Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury
Brian McSweeney
An Osage County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly threatening to kill an Assistant U.S. Attorney.
51-year-old Abram Lee Hiram Hobbs, of Burbank, has been charged with false statements made to an agency of the United States.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Osage County Sheriff's Office are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Michel is prosecuting the case.
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