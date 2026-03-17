Posted: Mar 17, 2026 10:14 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 10:14 AM

Ty Loftis

On Friday afternoon, Osage County Deputies responded to the report of a copper theft already in progress near N. State Highway 97 in Sand Springs. It is alleged Davey Cornelius and another suspect yet to be identified cut the wire and fled to the nearby woods.

According to a post on the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, deputies located Cornelius and he was transported to the Osage County Jail. Estimates to repair the damage is $3,000.

Cornelius is facing a felony charge of entering a structure with the intent of stealing copper. His bond was set at $8,000.

The second suspect is described as a white male in his 20s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white sweatshirt and shorts. If you have any information regarding this case or the whereabouts of the second suspect, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.