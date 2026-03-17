The Bartlesville Area History Museum is once again rolling out the seasonal photo op with its annual “Breakfast Charcuterie with the Easter Bunny,” set for Saturday, March 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Kids 13 and under, referred to, with maximum commitment to the theme, as “chicks and bunnies,” are invited to meet the Easter Bunny, snap selfies, and burn off sugar in a hopping sack race that may or may not become unexpectedly competitive. The event is free, though supplies are limited, because of course they are.

Families can also take part in an Easter-themed craft station or opt into charcuterie boxes for $10, available by cash or card. It’s the kind of morning where parents pretend it’s about the kids, kids pretend they’re not there for snacks, and everyone quietly lines up for bunny photos anyway. Organizers are promising a “family friendly” atmosphere, which in this case translates to controlled chaos with a festive filter.

While attendees are there, the museum is strongly encouraging a detour through its current exhibit, “Bartlesville Throughout the Decades,” on display through April 13. The museum, located on the fifth floor at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, typically operates weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., though it will open its doors for this weekend event. Admission remains free, with donations welcome for those feeling generous after a morning of crafts, carrots, and carefully arranged meats. For additional details, museum staff can be reached at (918) 338-4290 or by email at history@cityofbartlesville.org.